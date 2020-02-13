|
Lucille S. Karaffa
Staunton - Lucille Carmella (Sposa) Karaffa, 86, wife of John Francis Karaffa, of Staunton, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born February 13, 1933 in Norwood, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Thomas D. and Anna (Giordano) Sposa.
Lucille was a graduate of Modern College of Beauty Culture in Hackensack, NJ and worked as a beautician before her children were born.
She was a member of the Norwood, NJ Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Auxiliary. She was trained and worked with Hospice. She and her husband were foster parents to three children.
She was a devoted member of the Roman Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Commentator, and a Perpetual Adorer of the Holy Eucharist. She participated in the First Deaconate Program in the Diocese of Richmond, and the Charismatic Renewal. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Staunton, VA since 1986.
Lucille was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her house was always open and full of people, the smells of good home cooking, caring hugs, good advice, down to earth common sense, free haircuts, the best iced tea in the world, and her love of God. She will be dearly missed.
In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, family members include her children, John Mark and his wife Rebecca, Thomas Michael and his wife, Elizabeth, and Dr. David Matthew and his wife, Sandra; grandchildren, Thomas Karaffa (Viktoriia), John Michael Karaffa (Stephanie), Peter Karaffa (Susan), Colleen Murray (Brandon), David Aaron Karaffa (Ashely), Lucille Fatula (Michael), Clair Fahrenholt (Austin), Julie Casey (D.J.), Paul Karaffa (Dana), April Karaffa, Christopher Karaffa, and Rachael Karaffa; and many great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church by Father Joseph Wamala. Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Thomas Karaffa, John Michael Karaffa, Peter Karaffa, David Aaron Karaffa, D.J. Casey, and Christopher Karaffa.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020