Lucille Weeks Thompson
Waynesboro - Lucille Weeks Thompson, 97, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 at Curis of Waynesboro.
She was born on December 27, 1921 to the late Frank Randolph and Nora Katie Weeks.
Lucille was a dedicated, faithful and an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church and loved her family dearly. She worked as a secretary at the Waynesboro Community Hospital. Lucille was a loving and compassionate caretaker to her immediate family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, "Sam" Thompson; son, "AW" Thompson, who was the love of her life; brothers, Gordon, Willard and Raymond Weeks; sisters, Lena Weeks Harris, Helen Weeks and Phyllis Weeks Buchanan.
Surviving her are a number of loving nieces and nephews, including a special niece Lajina Davis who looked after her daily needs.
Lucille leaves behind a longtime friend and caretaker Gloria Templeton.
A graveside service will be conducted June 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Reverend Jenelle Watson.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 11 to June 14, 2019