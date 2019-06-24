|
Lucinda Joy Ingraham
Staunton - Lucinda Joy "Cindy" (Kinne) Ingraham, 59, wife of Richard Ingraham of 202 Burnley Drive passed away Friday June 21, 2019 while vacationing with her family.
Cindy was born on December 5, 1959 in Binghamton, New York, a daughter of William Robert Kinne, Sr. and the late Thelma Louise (Barstow) Kinne.
Cindy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her father and husband of 42 years is a son, Jared Ingraham and his wife Starla of Staunton; a daughter, Heather Linder and her husband Elzy and their children Easton and Holden of Fair Oaks, California; three brothers, Darald Kinne of Lynchburg, Scott Kinne and William Kinne, Jr. both of Greene, New York.
A Memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor Bobby Campbell and Pastor Chuck Reppard.
The family will receive friends following the service.
It is suggested those desiring to make memorial contributions to her niece, the Megan Kinne Missionary Fund by visiting her website at www.meganonmission.com
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Published in The News Leader from June 24 to June 27, 2019