Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucinda Ingraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucinda Joy Ingraham


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lucinda Joy Ingraham Obituary
Lucinda Joy Ingraham

Staunton - Lucinda Joy "Cindy" (Kinne) Ingraham, 59, wife of Richard Ingraham of 202 Burnley Drive passed away Friday June 21, 2019 while vacationing with her family.

Cindy was born on December 5, 1959 in Binghamton, New York, a daughter of William Robert Kinne, Sr. and the late Thelma Louise (Barstow) Kinne.

Cindy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her father and husband of 42 years is a son, Jared Ingraham and his wife Starla of Staunton; a daughter, Heather Linder and her husband Elzy and their children Easton and Holden of Fair Oaks, California; three brothers, Darald Kinne of Lynchburg, Scott Kinne and William Kinne, Jr. both of Greene, New York.

A Memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Calvary Baptist Church by Pastor Bobby Campbell and Pastor Chuck Reppard.

The family will receive friends following the service.

It is suggested those desiring to make memorial contributions to her niece, the Megan Kinne Missionary Fund by visiting her website at www.meganonmission.com

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from June 24 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now