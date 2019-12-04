|
|
Ludell "Tommy" Crawford
Staunton - Ludell "Tommy" Crawford 68 of Staunton passed away November 27. He was born June 5, 1951, to the late Anna and Ludell Crawford Sr. He is preceded in death by a brother Raymond Crawford. He is survived by a daughter Shevonda Kier, a brother Michael (Vicky) Crawford, a devoted caregiver and niece Tiana, nephew DeMarcus (Kari) Crawford, niece Ashlee (Mark) Spivey, Aunt Irene Small, devoted friend Tony Tolliver and a host of cousins and friends. A service will be held Saturday, December 7 at 11 am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019