Lula R. Lee
Lula R. Lee

Waynesboro - Lula R. (McQueen) Lee entered into rest on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her home, 276 Port Republic Rd, Waynesboro, VA. Her body will lie in repose for the only viewing at Christ Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, 1312 C Street, Waynesboro, VA from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020. The celebration of life service will convene on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 301 South Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, VA. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, VA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Tabernacle Church of God In Christ, P.O. Box 1153, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Out of an abundance of caution due to the Coronavirus, all CDC guidelines will be followed at the viewing and funeral service.

Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938/(540) 886-2601.







Published in The News Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Christ Tabernacle Church of God In Christ
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
NOV
14
Interment
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCutcheon and Jones Funeral Home
267 Port Republic Road
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 943-6938
