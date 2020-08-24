1/
Lydia Christine Keller
1923 - 2020
Lydia Christine Keller

Fishersville - Lydia Christine (McDorman) Keller, 97, widow of Lessie F. Keller passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Augusta Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.

Mrs. Keller was born in Staunton, Virginia on August 12, 1923 a daughter of the late George W. and Lola (Shifflett) McDorman.

Lydia was retired from Staunton Steam Laundry with thirty-eight years of service. She was the last surviving member of her family.

In addition to her parents and husband Lydia was preceded in death by eight brothers, William J., Elvin L., Charles F., George H., Samuel A., Walter T., W. Ray, and James E. McDorman, and two sisters, Allene Houser and Effie Riddle.

A Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in the Barren Ridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery by Reverend William "Bill" Trice.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
