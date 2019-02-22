|
Lynden T. Harris
Staunton - Lynden T. "Buck" Harris, 86, widower of Barbara A. Harris, of Staunton, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at Brookdale.
He was born February 24, 1932 in Augusta County, a son of the late Frank N. and Lena (Ramsey) Harris.
Mr. Harris was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in the Korean War.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by the ITT Corp-Defense Systems. Buck was an avid poker enthusiast.
Family members include a son, Lynden T. Harris, II and wife, Marcy, of Atlanta, GA; a daughter, Tammy Puckett of Cloverdale; a sister, Margaret Whitmer of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Harris of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, Tara Yevick Simmons, Lauren Harris, and Kendra Puckett; a great grandchild, Kamryn Simmons; and special friends, Margie Ramsey and Fred Strickler.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Harris.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery by the Rev. Karen Allamon.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019