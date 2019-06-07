|
Lyndon Brent Wine
Mount Solon - Lyndon Brent Wine, 58, of Mount Solon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Harrisonburg on December 14, 1960, and was a son of E. Ray Wine of Mt. Solon and the late Kathryn Estelle (Kiracofe) Wine.
Lyndon was a farmer, and was a selfless person who was always helping others in the neighborhood and community. He was a member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church ECO. He graduated from Ft. Defiance High School, class of 1979.
He was united in marriage on May 16, 1987 to Lori Ann (Miller) Wine, of Mount Solon.
Surviving in addition to his wife and father are, two daughters, Jaclyn Caricofe and husband Brian, of Mount Solon and Beth Campbell and husband Darren, of Hinton; a son, Bill Skelton and wife Jess, of Mount Solon; his sister, Katrina Davis, and husband D. R., of Mount Solon. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Jackson Garst, Taylor Skelton, Willie Skelton, and Joshua Caricofe; and a nephew Spenser Davis and step-mother, Edna Mae Wine.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jessica Garst.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Spring Hill Presbyterian Church with Rev. Todd Lilley officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Published in The News Leader from June 7 to June 10, 2019