Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Boardman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Cheryl Boardman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynne Cheryl Boardman Obituary
Lynne Cheryl Boardman

Staunton - Our angel Lynne Cheryl Boardman went to meet the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a brief, yet devastating illness.

Lynne is survived by her daughter, Joy Kathryn Boardman and her fiancé Shane Callanan; sisters, Terri (Maurice) Farneti and Beverly (Scott) Moss; brother, William Benjamin Boardman III; and her mother, Barbara Dodge Boardman. She is predeceased by her father, William Benjamin Boardman Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews, Will and Glenn Moss, niece, Ashley Gray and relatives on the Dodge and Boardman sides of the family.

Active with her church, she enjoyed singing in the choir, and volunteered passionately. She was a joy. Lynne served her country in the U.S. Navy.

Lynne exemplified unconditional love. She was a beautiful rare bird, a blessing to so many people, a gifted daughter of the King. She gave hope through her long handwritten letters full of prayers, warm comforting hugs, and care packages that lit up dark times. She was full of relentless support and encouragement. We can still hear her beautiful voice as she prayed and recited poems. She was amazing, creative, vibrant, and radiant inside and out...and was incredibly funny even in her final days. Clothed in strength and dignity, she unwaveringly hung onto the Lord with courage and commitment in the midst of hardship. God was her source of hope and she was filled with joy and peace because she trusted Him. She bloomed where she was planted. Lynne has left a lasting legacy of faith. Now she is completely healed. Hallelujah! Romans 15:13.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to: Staunton Grace Covenant Church, 410 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401. Note on memo of check: Towards the estate of Lynne Boardman.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now