Mabel B. Rouss
Staunton - Mabel Alice (Bayne) Rouss, 89, widow of George William Rouss, of Staunton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1930 in Copeland, a daughter of the late John Elger and Virginia Melchier (Brady) Bayne.
Mabel loved get togethers with her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was loved by many.
Family members include a son, Dwayne Rouss of Staunton; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Franklin Sensabaugh and Deborah and Melvin Smith, all of Staunton; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Woodrow Bayne and Vincent Bayne and two sisters, Virginia Caldwell and Ellen Harris.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Mr. Melvin Smith. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020