Stuarts Draft - Mabel Cornelia (Benson) Coffey of Stuarts Draft, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 after a long and wonderful life. Born on March 10, 1929 at Barren Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Henry and Willie Cornelia (Drawbond) Benson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Coffey, Sr.; a daughter, Jean C. Varner, brothers, James William, Wallace Clyde, Robert Eugene, and George Preston Benson, and sisters, Mary "Merf" Henderson and Ruth DePriest.

Survivors include her children, Mae C. Swartz (Peter), Constance Dorsey, Charles Lee Coffey, Jr. (Bj), Anthony Frank Coffey, Sr., and Barbara E. Hall; grandchildren, Marcella Crum, John David Simmons, Kenneth Eugene Varner, Jr., Brandon and Brock Dorsey, Carrey Hirt, Christina Massie, Anthony Coffey, Jr.; step-grandchildren, Jordan and Jacob Miska, and Gigi Bentley; great-grandchildren, Cora, Noah, Finn, Miles, and Daisy Simmons, (step great-grandson, Kaleb Gilley), Hunter LaRocco, Ayden Knight, Hannah Varner, (step great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Moss), Megan, Ella, Cohen, Gemma, and Vale Dorsey, Calyn and Camdyn Hitchcock, Sage, Claran and Cecelia Massie; foster great-grandchildren, Alex and Justin Phillips; brother, Theron "Spritz" Benson and sister, Carleen Desper; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gary and Petie Eavers, Mary Lou Bertner, Bernice Talbott, and her loving caregiver, daughter-in-law, Bj Coffey.

Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the White Hill Church of the Brethren ,749 Old White Hill Rd., Stuarts Draft.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the church with Pastors Dave and Jim Chappell and Rev. Luther Witt. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Varner, Jr., John David Simmons, Brandon and Brock Dorsey, Jacob Miska, and Trooper Callison.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 7 to May 10, 2019
