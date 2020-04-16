Services
Mable Delores "Lois" Lawhorn


1947 - 2020
Mable Delores "Lois" Lawhorn Obituary
Mable "Lois" Delores Lawhorn

Waynesboro -

Mable "Lois" Delores Lawhorn, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Clifton Merit, Jr. and Willie Estelle (Gray) Dameron.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Patricia Lawhorn; siblings, Jerry Dameron, Rodger Dameron, Gene Dameron, Junior Dameron, Doug Dameron and Shirley Wingfield.

Survivors include a son, Lewis "Eddie" Lawhorn; daughter, Roxie Campbell and husband, Mike; brothers, Bobby Dameron and Paul Dameron; sister, Judy Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Brittany Campbell, Lacie Lawhorn, "Boo" Lawhorn and Lukus Lawhorn; great-grandchildren, Lane Lawhorn and Lyla Lawhorn.

Per Ms. Lawhorn's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
