Mable "Lois" Lawhorn
Waynesboro - Mable "Lois" Delores Lawhorn, 72, of Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born October 11, 1947, a daughter of the late Clifton Merit, Jr. and Willie Estelle (Gray) Dameron.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lawhorn; granddaughter, Patricia Lawhorn; siblings, Jerry Dameron, Rodger Dameron, Gene Dameron, Junior Dameron, Doug Dameron and Shirley Wingfield.
Survivors include a son, Lewis "Eddie" Lawhorn; daughter, Roxie Campbell and husband Mike; brothers, Bobby Dameron, Paul Dameron; sister, Judy Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Brittany Campbell, Lacie Lawhorn, "Boo" Lawhorn, Lukus Lawhorn; great-grandchildren, Lane Lawhorn and Lyla Lawhorn.
Per Mrs. Lawhorn's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020