Madeline Greene
Staunton - Madeline (Hevener) Greene, 89, widow of Donald R. Greene formerly of Springhill Road, Staunton, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Staunton.
Mrs. Greene was born in Churchville, Virginia on November 24, 1930 a daughter of the late Joseph William and Ada (Middleton) Hevener.
Madeline graduated from Churchville High School, where she was a star basketball player. After being a mother and homemaker she started part-time work at H&R Block and discovered her keen ability for tax preparation. She made many new friends while there and also at Kings Daughters Hospital where she was the secretary for the purchasing manager. Madeline eventually obtained her own business in bookkeeping and tax preparation, she loved the interaction with her clients and preparing their taxes.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Allie Rosen, Ruby Huffer, and Thelma Moore, and three brothers, Joseph William, Jr., Edgar, and Fred Hevener.
Surviving are four children, Teresa Baber (Richard), Susan Greene (Tom Wilkinson), Michael R. Greene (Gail), and Donna Maybush (Donnie); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a special niece, Phoebe Huffer.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memory Gardens by Pastor Reed Hopkins of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net