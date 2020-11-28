Madge Derrow
Mount Solon - Madge Lucille Derrow, 86, of Mount Solon, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home.
Madge was born on June 1, 1934, a daughter of the late Nellie (Michael) and Cecil Huffer.
She was a member of Sangerville Church of the Brethren Sangerville Towers Ruritan Club, and Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue.
On Aug. 30, 1952, she was united in marriage to her best friend and love of her life, Roy Junior Derrow, who preceded her in death on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Madge is survived by children, Boyd "B. C." Derrow of Mt. Solon, Randy Derrow and wife, Diane, of Dayton, Peggy Simmons of Mt. Solon, Bruce Derrow and wife, Tammy, of Mt. Solon, and Debi Magana of Mt. Solon; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; special sisters-in-laws, Ann Huffer and Phyllis Derrow; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by five brothers, Berlin, Wilmer "Bill", Alvin "Jim", Oakley, and Tyree Huffer; three sisters, Goldie Huffer, Lula Armstrong, and Ruby Michael; very special daughter-in-law, Sherry (Wheeler) Derrow.
Family and friends may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 AM and 6 PM Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 to pay their respects and sign the guest register.
A graveside service will be conducted 1 PM Wednesday, Dec. 2nd at Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery in Mount Solon, with Rev. Steve Spire officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Solon Fire and Rescue Squad, 86 Emmanuel Church Rd., Mount Solon, VA 22843.
