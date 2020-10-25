1/1
Maegan A. Hoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maegan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maegan A. Hoy

Churchville - Maegan Ashley Pauley Hoy, 38, wife of Robert D. "Bobby" Hoy of 121 Hupman Road, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 24, 2020.

Born November 26, 1981 in Harrisonburg, she was a daughter of Jerry Leigh Pauley of Timberville and Mary Alice (Strickler) Pauley of Churchville.

Maegan was a 1999 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Science from Virginia Tech, and a master's degree in Education from Mary Baldwin College. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a dedicated fifth grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School. Maegan loved camping with her family and singing karaoke. She enjoyed playing softball with her girls, and was a scorekeeper and avid fan of Churchville girls' softball. She was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Presleigh Anne Hoy and Laiken Danielle Hoy; two sisters, Amber Smith and husband Kevin, and Kristen Cook and husband Jeremy, all of Churchville; her father- and mother-in-law, Robbie and Tracy Hoy of Churchville; nieces and nephews Raegan and Jackson Cook, and Hannah, Daven and Ethan Smith; and her little dog, "Taylor."

Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28 in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Todd Yoder officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the Maegan Hoy Helping Hands Memorial Fund, c/o Bessie Weller Elementary School, 600 Greenville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401; or to the Churchville Diamond Club, PO Box 753, Churchville, VA 24421.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved