Maegan A. Hoy
Churchville - Maegan Ashley Pauley Hoy, 38, wife of Robert D. "Bobby" Hoy of 121 Hupman Road, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, October 24, 2020.
Born November 26, 1981 in Harrisonburg, she was a daughter of Jerry Leigh Pauley of Timberville and Mary Alice (Strickler) Pauley of Churchville.
Maegan was a 1999 graduate of Buffalo Gap High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in Wildlife Science from Virginia Tech, and a master's degree in Education from Mary Baldwin College. She was a devoted wife and mother, and a dedicated fifth grade teacher at Bessie Weller Elementary School. Maegan loved camping with her family and singing karaoke. She enjoyed playing softball with her girls, and was a scorekeeper and avid fan of Churchville girls' softball. She was a member of the Staunton Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by two daughters, Presleigh Anne Hoy and Laiken Danielle Hoy; two sisters, Amber Smith and husband Kevin, and Kristen Cook and husband Jeremy, all of Churchville; her father- and mother-in-law, Robbie and Tracy Hoy of Churchville; nieces and nephews Raegan and Jackson Cook, and Hannah, Daven and Ethan Smith; and her little dog, "Taylor."
Following cremation, a graveside memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 28 in Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with Pastor Todd Yoder officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bear Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the Maegan Hoy Helping Hands Memorial Fund, c/o Bessie Weller Elementary School, 600 Greenville Ave., Staunton, VA 24401; or to the Churchville Diamond Club, PO Box 753, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com
.