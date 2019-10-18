|
|
Maggi Grace Peterson
Maggi Grace-Scott Peterson, 13, of 244 Chapel Road, Churchville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October, 22, 2019 at the Church on the Hill in Fishersville.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019