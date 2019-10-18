Services
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Church on the Hill
Fishersville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maggi Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maggi Grace Peterson


2006 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maggi Grace Peterson Obituary
Maggi Grace Peterson

Maggi Grace-Scott Peterson, 13, of 244 Chapel Road, Churchville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October, 22, 2019 at the Church on the Hill in Fishersville.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, will announce complete arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maggi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
Download Now