Maggi Grace-Scott Peterson
Churchville - Maggi Grace-Scott Peterson, 13, of 244 Chapel Road, Churchville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Maggi was born in Fishersville on January 31, 2006, a daughter of Stephanie A. (Gee) Peterson and Jamey Peterson.
Maggi was a member of New Life Baptist Church and the Church Youth Group. Maggi had a strong Love for the Lord and for others. She enjoyed shopping, sports, especially playing softball and basketball. Maggi will be remembered for having a "Strong will to live" and her compassion for others. Maggi radiated Joy and Happiness and brought smiles to many faces even during her difficult time. "Her mission in life was to end Childhood Cancer."
She was preceded in death by an uncle Scott Gee, Jr.
In addition to her mother, Stephanie A. (Gee) Peterson of Churchville, and father, Jamey Peterson of Staunton, she is survived by two brothers, Jermi Stroemple and his wife Miranda of Staunton, and Trent Karicofe of Churchville; maternal grandparents, Scotty, Sr. and Alice Gee of Churchville; paternal grandparents, James, Sr. and Janet Peterson of Weyers Cave; maternal great-grandfather, Jimmie Gee and his wife Neila of West Augusta; an aunt, Heather Richardson and her husband Carl; an uncle, Benji Gee and his wife Michelle, and their son Paden; her very "Best Friend", Kori Turner; and her "beloved dogs", Ziva, Kingston, and Maybelline.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Church on the Hill in Fishersville by Pastor Corey Smallwood.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the UVA Children's Hospital, University of Virginia Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, Virginia 22908-0773 or National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, c/o Children's Cancer Cause, 1325 G. Street, Suite 540, Washington, D.C. 20005.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Belyea and team for their exceptional care and compassion shown to Maggi and her family during this difficult time.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019