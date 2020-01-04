|
Maggie Pirkey Sutton
Waynesboro - Maggie (Pirkey) Sutton, 102, a lifelong resident of Waynesboro, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020.
A daughter of the late Leland and Fannie Pforr, she was born July 14, 1917 in Swoope, Va.
Maggie retired as a hairdresser at the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio after 17 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles D. Pirkey and second husband, Eugene F. Sutton, Jr.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor MiSook Ahn.
In Lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020