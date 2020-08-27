Maisie Maxine Caracofe Furr
Mount Solon - Maisie Maxine Caracofe Furr, 92, of Mount Solon, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Montezuma on October 23, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Leonard A. and Maude (Sounders) Caracofe.
Maxine had been a seamstress and waitress, and retired in 1990. She loved crafts, the Chicago Cubs, lilacs, her dog "Kloey Ann" and especially her family.
She was united in marriage on July 25, 1949 to Warren Lee Furr, who preceded her in death on September 2, 2015.
She is survived by her three daughters, Virginia Lee Smith, of Mt. Solon, Mary Frances Casady, of Churchville and Debra Kaye Simmers of Harriman, TN; two sons William Leonard "Dubby" Furr, of Alexandria and Darrel Wayne Furr, of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter who was raised in the home, Kimberly Joy Simmers-Wismann. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 6 great-great granchildren.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter Carrie Irene Taulbee, grandson, Dewayne L. Smith, and her siblings, Julian Caracofe, Lewis Caracofe, Evelyn Smiley, Doris Atkins, and Myrtle Caracofe.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ryan Cooper and Chaplain Andrew Sagayam officiating. Burial will follow at Emmanuel Church Cemetery Mount Solon, VA. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Friends may call at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 to sign the register and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
