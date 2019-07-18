|
Malcolm Verna Link
Verona - Malcolm V. Link, 93, of Verona, Va, passed away peacefully at his home July 18, 2019.
He was born in Verona, Va, on October 20, 1925 the son of the late George Verna and Annie Elizabeth (Houff) Link. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by two sisters, Helen Leora Link Smith and Mary Elizabeth Link Guyer.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Loretta "Jean" Snyder Link; sons, Thomas "Tom" and wife, Ann Link of Verona, Timothy "Tim" Link of Verona, and Jeffrey "Jeff" Link and wife, Paula Link of Verona; grandchildren David Link of Verona and Amanda Link Hall and husband Joshua Hall of Verona; step grandchildren, Darcy Bohannon of Wolcott, Vt. and William Kinney Jr of Georgia; great grandsons, Carson and Emmett Hall of Verona; step great-grandchildren, TJ and Janet Bohannon of Wolcott, Vt.; step great-great-granddaughter Nicole Kinney of Ga.; step great-great-great grandson Jaceon Kinney of Ga.; also several nieces and nephews.
Malcolm served in the military, retired from McQuay in Verona and was a life long farmer. He was a member of Pleasant View Lutheran Church in Staunton, Va. where he was quite active until his health would no longer permit.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverly St., Staunton. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Pleasant View Lutheran Church, 2733 Spring Hill Rd, Staunton, Va with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from July 18 to July 21, 2019