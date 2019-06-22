|
|
Malika Renee Heatwole
Staunton - Malika Renee Heatwole, 47, of Richmond, died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
She was born April 15, 1972 in Staunton to Stanley E. Heatwole and the late Linda Lorraine Curry Heatwole.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother, David L. Heatwole; half-brother, Daniel A. Knott, MD and his wife, Lauren; aunt, Brenda C. Holliday; uncle, Kenneth Heatwole and wife, Ruth; uncle, Harold Heatwole and wife, Sue; nephew, Cody Bowen and numerous cousins.
Malika was a graduate of Lee High School and Bridgewater College where she received a bachelor's degree. She had a true love of animals and was the owner of Pet Village of Staunton. She was an avid supporter of animal rescue efforts.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2001 N. Coalter Street, Staunton, VA 24401, with an informal gathering after the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Henrico Humane Society, PO Box 28014, Richmond, VA 23228 or Network for Endangered Sea Turtle (N.E.S.T.), PO Box 1073, Kitty Hawk, NC 27949 or .
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from June 22 to June 25, 2019