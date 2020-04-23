|
|
Mallie S. Moore
Waynesboro - Mallie Lynn (Simmons) Moore, 57, wife of James Moore, of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Augusta Health.
She was born November 28, 1962 in Staunton, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Shirley (Kirby) Simmons.
Mrs. Moore was a custodian for the City of Staunton.
Mallie was a proud wife, mother, and nanny who also loved her dogs.
In addition to her husband, family members include a son, Brian Luckado and fiancé, Candis Wilson; a sister, Penny Simmons; grandsons, Private James Luckado and wife, Kelly, and Joey Luckado; a great grandchild on the way; a niece, Jennifer Moore; and two nephews, Tommy Simmons and Timmy Shuck.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Simmons.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Oak Lawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020