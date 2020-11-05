1/
Marcella S. Landram
1925 - 2020
Marcella S. Landram

Staunton - Marcella (Marcy) Annette Senell Landram, age 95, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Brookdale Staunton.

She was born May 8, 1925 in Staunton, VA., the daughter of the late Anthony D. and Margaret Scarpitto Senell.

She attended Marquis Memorial Methodist Church since birth and joined when she was 12 years old. At times she sang in the choir.

Marcy loved the Church and the Church family. She always loved music, playing the piano, singing and dancing. This was a big part of her life, making people happy.

Marcy was a 1943 graduate of what she always referred to as the "one and only" Robert E. Lee High School on Churchville Avenue.

After graduation she was employed at the C. and P. Telephone Co. when it was located on North Augusta St. until she married the love of her life in 1946. She worked at American Safety Razor and the Basic Witz Furniture Industries until they closed. She then went to work at Kings Daughters Hospital for twenty years until they closed. Her last employment was for seventeen years at the Staunton Mall where she loved working and tending to the flowers.

Marcy stayed very active, belonging to a number of organizations including the Valley Red Hat Girls and the AARP. She had many friends near and far who will miss her big smiles and hugs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Melvin J. Landram, an infant sister, Anna Marie, a sister and brother-in-law Mary Lee and Philip Knopp, maternal and paternal grandparents and an aunt Gladys Snyder. She is survived by her "angel" daughter Toni Diane Landram, a granddaughter and two great grandsons, a brother and his wife, Martin and Shelby Senell, two nephews, Martin and Mark Senell, a special niece, Carolyn Neiss and many very dear extended family members.

A graveside service will be held with the Reverend Russell Heinrich officiating. Burial will be in Thornrose Cemetery, 1 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers Marcy has suggested you make donations to Marquis Memorial Church, 1614 W Beverley Street, Staunton, VA 24401 or Hospice of Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Burial
01:00 PM
Thornrose Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
