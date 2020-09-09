Marcheta Watts Bennett
Marcheta Watts Bennett, 81, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born in Lexington, Virginia on April 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Lorenzo Wilmer Watts and Serena Snow Watts. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia, where she was a member of the Art Club, Spanish Club, and the National Honor Society. Marcheta retired from Erie Insurance in Waynesboro and afterwards, pursued a self-employed interior design consultant, a greeting card stocker and worked several years for the Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority. She was preceded in death by her younger sister, Rebekah Watts McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband of twenty years, Lawrence (Larry) Bennett, a former resident of Staunton and Winchester. She is also survived by her daughter, Linda Rose Tweedy of Waynesboro, as well as two stepdaughters, Sarah Bennett (Clem) of Strasburg and Kathy Erline (Bennett), a stepson, Adam Bennett and two step grandchildren. She also leaves behind her 2 beloved cats, Star and Moonbeam. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at St. Pauls' Lutheran Church Cemetery in Jerome. Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing. Because of her great love of cats, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marcheta's name to your local SPCA.