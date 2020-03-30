|
|
Margaret E. Coish
Churchville - Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" (Turner) Coish, 67, of 187 Crawford Dr., died Sunday (March 29, 2020) in her home.
Born July 29, 1952 in Staunton, she was a daughter of Richard and Julia Teresa (Czaplinski) Turner. She attended Lighthouse Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Richard A. Turner; and two sisters, Jeanie Rommel and Teresa Turner. Surviving are her husband, Frank Steven Coish, Sr.; a son, Frank S. Coish, Jr. and wife Cindi of Waynesboro; two sisters, Mary Turner of Aurora, Colo. And Alice Dean of Churchville; two brothers, Frank Turner of Tucson, Ariz, and John Paul Turner of Churchville; two granddaughters, Kelley Cierra Coish and Megan Lynn Coish; three nieces and three nephews.
A graveside service will be held in Deerfield Community Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Merle Dodson. The service will be broadcast online at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at bearfuneralhome.com, where online condolences may also be expressed.
Memorials may be directed to the , 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020