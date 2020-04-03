Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
(540) 949-8383
Margaret Jorstad "Peggy" Lucas

Margaret Jorstad "Peggy" Lucas Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Jorstad Lucas

Fishersville - Margaret "Peggy" Jorstad Lucas, 83, of Fishersville, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

She was born in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to Staunton, Virginia as a child.

She graduated from both Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College.

Peggy was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" G. Lucas; two daughters, Catherine Walker and Paige Lucas; two grandchildren, Virginia Walker and Forrest Walker.

A memorial service celebrating Peggy's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to ELCA World Hunger, in her honor at https://www.elca.org/OurWork/Relief-and-Development/ELC-World-Hunger.

The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is serving the family.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020
