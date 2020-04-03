|
Margaret "Peggy" Jorstad Lucas
Fishersville - Margaret "Peggy" Jorstad Lucas, 83, of Fishersville, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
She was born in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to Staunton, Virginia as a child.
She graduated from both Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College.
Peggy was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" G. Lucas; two daughters, Catherine Walker and Paige Lucas; two grandchildren, Virginia Walker and Forrest Walker.
A memorial service celebrating Peggy's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to ELCA World Hunger, in her honor at https://www.elca.org/OurWork/Relief-and-Development/ELC-World-Hunger.
The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
