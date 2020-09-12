1/1
Margaret Louise Hood Creech
Margaret Louise Hood Creech

Margaret Louise Hood Creech went peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family on Friday, September, 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Born on March 6, 1930 in Micro, NC to the late Raymond Lester & Lillie Mae Hood, the youngest of four daughters. She was married to James Winston Creech for almost 65 years. Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters and brother in-laws, Esther & Harvey Hales, Elizabeth & Woodrow Mitchell and Annie Ruth & Authur Jones; and son in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Ensor. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Ensor, Wayne Creech, Phyllis (Jeff) Meador; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Ensor, Christie Creech (Gary) Austin, Carey Ensor (James) Hargenrader, Justin (Tiffany) Creech; great-grandchildren, Brionna Ensor, Dylan & Ryder Austin, Lucas & Jaxson Hargenrader, Delaney & Cooper Creech; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Margaret Nelson, the two friends were known in their support group as the "M&M's." Margaret was a home maker until 1968 when she took her first public job as a cashier at the opening of Woolco Department Store. She eventually worked her way to personnel manager until its closing in 1983. Funeral services will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel, 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.




Published in The News Leader from Sep. 12 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
FLORA FUNERAL SERVICE INC
665 S MAIN ST
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
(540) 483-3835
