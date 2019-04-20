|
Margaret "Vivian" Morrison Jarvis
Stuarts Draft - Margaret "Vivian" Morrison Jarvis born June 20, 1931 in Rockbridge County, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at her home in Stuarts Draft, VA on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde W. Morrison and Lillian H. Morrison (Potter); infant brother, Ray W. Morrison; sister, Jean M. Barnes; husband, Raymond E. Jarvis, Sr.; son, David W. Jarvis; and grandson Gary D. Jarvis.
She is survived by her children, Larry R. Jarvis (Lucy), Raymond E. Jarvis Jr. (Suzanne),
Kevin M. Jarvis (Cindy), and Karen J. Emrey (Richard); grandchildren, Amy Smitty, Alex Jarvis, Kristen Atkinson, Michael Jarvis, Raymond Jarvis III, Nicolas Jarvis, Timothy Jarvis, Lauren Jarvis, Chris Jarvis, Katie Rawlings, Wesley Huffman, Clay Emrey III, and Bryan Emrey; great grandchildren, JJ Smitty, Jones Jarvis, Archie Jarvis, Emma Jarvis, Eva Jarvis, Will Rawlings, Jay Rawlings, Grant Rawlings, and Becca Huffman; as well as her sister, Carolyn M. Elliott (Russell).
Vivian was an active member of Calvary United Methodist Church where she served faithfully for many years. She especially enjoyed participating in the Lunch Bunch and the United Methodist Women. She found great pleasure in helping in the community as she was a member of the Talking Book Club and its Board, was a member of the local Homemakers' Club, and was a passionate fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Through her church service, community involvement, and caring ways Vivian formed many lifelong friendships including one with her dear friend Peggy Simmons who passed before her.
Services will be held at Calvary UMC on Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at noon with a graveside burial to follow.
Active pallbearers will be Larry Cohron, Scott Horan, Tate Jarvis, Ron Johnson, Sam Robb, Matthew Roop, Donald Snead, and Jeff Swartz. Honorary pallbearers will be the Bible Journey Sunday School Class at Calvary UMC.
The family would like to say special thanks to Vivian's loving caregivers for their exceptional care and kindness along with the staff of Hospice of the Shenandoah.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorial contributions be made to either Calvary UMC, 2179 Stuarts Draft Hwy, Stuarts Draft VA 24477 or the CFF VA Chapter, 7202 Glen Forest Dr, Suite #102, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019