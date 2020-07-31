Margaret S. Britt
Fishersville - Margaret Frances (Sharp) Britt, 96, widow of William Holt Britt, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing Home.
She was born March 28, 1924, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Frank McKinley and Viola Mae (Parnell) Sharp.
Mrs. Britt was a Bookkeeper for four years at Farmers and Merchants Bank but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She also assisted with her mother's catering business, Viola Sharp's Catering. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
Family members include three sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Emily Britt of Stuarts Draft, VA, Phillip Britt and partner, Brenda Wyatt of Knoxville, TN, and Jon Mark Britt of Melbourne, Australia; four grandchildren, Dalia Britt of Australia, Michelle and David Barrett of Australia, Katherine and Evan Hoffman of Knoxville, TN, and David Britt of Knoxville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Lulu Grace Barrett and Harrison Alexander Hoffman; and a niece, Joyce Walker of Charlottesville, VA.
A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Shenandoah Nursing Home for their excellent care, especially: Tina, Shannon, and Wanda.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.