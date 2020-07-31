1/
Margaret S. Britt
1924 - 2020
Margaret S. Britt

Fishersville - Margaret Frances (Sharp) Britt, 96, widow of William Holt Britt, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing Home.

She was born March 28, 1924, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Frank McKinley and Viola Mae (Parnell) Sharp.

Mrs. Britt was a Bookkeeper for four years at Farmers and Merchants Bank but spent most of her life as a homemaker. She also assisted with her mother's catering business, Viola Sharp's Catering. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.

Family members include three sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Emily Britt of Stuarts Draft, VA, Phillip Britt and partner, Brenda Wyatt of Knoxville, TN, and Jon Mark Britt of Melbourne, Australia; four grandchildren, Dalia Britt of Australia, Michelle and David Barrett of Australia, Katherine and Evan Hoffman of Knoxville, TN, and David Britt of Knoxville, TN; two great-grandchildren, Lulu Grace Barrett and Harrison Alexander Hoffman; and a niece, Joyce Walker of Charlottesville, VA.

A private graveside service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Staff at Shenandoah Nursing Home for their excellent care, especially: Tina, Shannon, and Wanda.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
