Margaret "Jenny" Sprouse
Craigsville - Margaret "Jenny" Virginia Revercomb Sprouse, 91, of Craigsville, Virginia died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Accordius in Waynesboro, Virginia.
She was born January 16, 1928 in Burnsville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Hugh Walker Revercomb and Rettie Mae Baylor Revercomb.
Jenny was formerly employed as a seamstress for Genesco.
She was a member of the Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved baking, cooking, and reading Western novels.
Jenny is survived by her sons, Wallace W. Sprouse, Jr. and wife Carol of Stuarts Draft, Hugh F. Sprouse and wife Gloria of Staunton, who she resided with for the last 7 years; grandchildren, Sean Sprouse, Candi Armentrout, and Josh Sprouse; great grandchildren, Montana, Sierra, Bentley; sister, Connie Sue Timberlake of Manassas; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Shearon and Tommy Humphries, Connie Swisher, and Mrs. Underwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Wallace Wyett Sprouse, and 8 siblings.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Estaline Valley Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Billy Curry officiating. Interment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Sean Sprouse, Josh Sprouse, Gary Revercomb, Dale Micheals, Steve Puckett, and Tommy Humphries.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 29 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home and at Hugh's home at other times.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019