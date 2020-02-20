Services
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
(540) 249-8800
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes
201 Dogwood Ave.
Grottoes, VA 24441
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Augusta Memorial
Waynesboro, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Weyers Cave, VA
View Map
Margaret Virginia Roadcap Crickenberger


1927 - 2020
Margaret Virginia Roadcap Crickenberger Obituary
Margaret Virginia Roadcap Crickenberger

Weyers Cave - Margaret Virginia Roadcap Crickenberger, 92, of Weyers Cave, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Augusta Health.

Margaret was born in Grottoes on May 24, 1927, a daughter of the late Camille I. (Williamson) and James P. Roadcap.

She retired in May of 1989 from Wayn-tex in Waynesboro, and was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave.

She was united in marriage to Raymond F. "Corky" Crickenberger, who preceded her in death.

Margaret is survived by two daughters, Sherry Hillis of Richmond, and Lisa Gordon and husband, Bud, of Ft. Defiance; a son, Scott Crickenberger and wife, Kathy, of Grottoes; numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Sonny, Ralph, and Leonard Roadcap, and a sister, Ellen Plecker.

Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes anytime Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM where the casket will be open.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Augusta Memorial in Waynesboro. A memorial service will follow at 11 AM at Bethany United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave, with Pastor Susan Reaves officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, PO Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
