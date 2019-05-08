|
Marguerite C. Sanger
Bridgewater - Marguerite Jean (Coffman) Sanger, 93, widow of Robert Guild Sanger, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born February 20, 1926, in Mt. Clinton, a daughter of the late Frank R. and Maude (Whitmore) Coffman.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Sanger was a teacher in the Staunton City Schools.
She was a member of Staunton Church of the Brethren.
In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Janet Sohn and R. Paul Coffman.
Family members include two sons and daughters-in-law, Robert G., Jr., and Sue Sanger of Greensboro, N.C., Paul F. and Julie Sanger of Staunton; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen S. and George Willi of Mt. Clinton; six grandchildren, Robert W. Sanger and Katy, Heather Sanger Miller, Michael and Bethany Willi, Allison and Joey Metzler, Catherine Sanger, and Issac Sanger; and three great grandchildren, Robert Jude Sanger, Josie Jean Metzler, and Ezra George Willi.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, in the Staunton Church of the Brethren by the Rev. Scott L. Duffey. Burial will be private in Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Hinton.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary can be viewed at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 8 to May 11, 2019