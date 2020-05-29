Marguerite H. Howell
Marguerite H. Howell

Staunton - Marguerite Hardenia Howell, 85, of Staunton passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Augusta Health.

She was born February 13, 1935 in Mount Sidney, Virginia, daughter of the late Eugene Samuel and Rachael (Fultz) Howell.

Marguerite attended New Hope School. She enjoyed working word puzzles, reading scripture, playing bingo and corn toss. She was very proud of her title "The Corn Toss Queen".

In addition to her parents, Miss Howell was preceded in death by her sisters Pauline Howell, Eugenia Howell, Evelyn (Howell) Shifflett, Edith (Howell) Garrison, Ruby Howell and one brother Melvin Howell.

Surviving immediate family members include a sister Ruth (Howell) Robinson of Fishersville, and two brothers, Eugene Howell of New Hope and Lester Howell of Verona. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Marguerite kindly donated her body to medical science in an effort and hopes of helping others. At her request, there will be no formal services. Final arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home of Staunton.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 86, New Hope, VA 24469 or a charity of your choice.

Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family may do so at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
