1/
Marie C. Cowardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie C. Cowardin

Staunton - Marie Anna (Cash) Cowardin, 77, widow of Robert F. Cowardin, of Staunton died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center, Fishersville.

She was born June 14, 1943, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Samuel C. E. and Thelma Marie (Livick) Cash.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Cowardin was a hairstylist.

Family members include three children, Aleta Ilch, Dora Snead, and Charles (Sam) Shifflett; six brothers, Thomas, Glenn, Rodger, Curtis, Gary, and Ervin Cash; and a sister, Jane Wilkins.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved