Marie C. Cowardin
Staunton - Marie Anna (Cash) Cowardin, 77, widow of Robert F. Cowardin, of Staunton died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab Center, Fishersville.
She was born June 14, 1943, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Samuel C. E. and Thelma Marie (Livick) Cash.
Prior to retirement, Mrs. Cowardin was a hairstylist.
Family members include three children, Aleta Ilch, Dora Snead, and Charles (Sam) Shifflett; six brothers, Thomas, Glenn, Rodger, Curtis, Gary, and Ervin Cash; and a sister, Jane Wilkins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net
.