Marie Cartwright
Greenville - Marie Cartwright, 83, of Greenville, died peacefully on May 9, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Cartwright; six children, James Zoeller, Wayne Zoeller, Gwen Merritt, Darlene Ward, Milton Cartwright, and Gina Cartwright; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Miller and grandson, Trevor Wood.
Marie was greatly loved by her family and she will be deeply missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Published in The News Leader from May 15 to May 18, 2019