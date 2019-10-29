Services
Fishersville - Marie Hannah (Schepper) Gaunt, 92, widow of William Howard Gaunt, died at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Augusta Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born March 5, 1927 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of the late Frederick Charles and Margaret (Faber) Schepper.

She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Gaunt; her son, Ronald Smith; and special friend, Deborah Wright.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church by Father Joseph Wamala.

Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.

Henry Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
