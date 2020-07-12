1/1
Marie M. Ellinger
Marie M. Ellinger

Staunton - Marie Augusta McCune Ellinger, 91, of 313 Grubert Ave., widow of William Edgar "Bill" Ellinger, of Staunton, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehab Center.

She was born August 13, 1928 in Fishersville, a daughter of the late Vernon Coiner and Lettie Virginia (Sanger) McCune.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery by Pastor William T. Stewart, II.

Friends may call the Henry Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Current Expenses, c/o John Wright, Box 210, Fishersville, VA 22939 or the Verona Food Pantry at Augusta County Government Center, 68 Dick Huff Lane, P.O. Box 187, Verona, VA 24482-0007.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
