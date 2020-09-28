Marika L. Byrd
Staunton - Marika L. Byrd, formerly of Staunton, Virginia, died in Richmond, VA on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Henrico Doctor's Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Wallace McClung and the late Aline (Painter) Byrd of Staunton, VA. she was born February 27, 1941.
She was a graduate of Wilson Memorial High School and graduated from Dunsmore Business College with a degree in Secretarial Science. She furthered her education in attending Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA. She was employed by the Virginia Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and retired after 35 years of service. She volunteered at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fishery in Richmond, VA.
She is survived by her brother, Elwood Byrd and his wife Gail of Staunton, VA, sisters Elizabeth Palmer and her husband Lyle of Waynesboro, Doris Huffman of Stuarts Draft, VA, Margaret Faye Hall and her husband Kenneth of Churchville, VA and Irene Booze of Clifton Forge, VA. she is further survived of her nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Henry Funeral Home in Staunton, Virginia at 2 p.m. and burial will be at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton, Virginia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service at the funeral home. Her service will be conducted by her pastor, Rev. Mary K. Collins of the First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, VA.
Pallbearers will be her nephews Lowell Palmer, Leslie Palmer, Darrell Byrd, Matt Booze, cousin Ricky Carroll and Lee Walker her supervisor.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends attending her service.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, VA 23226.
