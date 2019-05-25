|
Marilyn O. Campbell
Craigsville - Marilyn Marie (Oscar) Campbell, 82, formerly of Craigsville, died Saturday (May 25, 2019) in Birch Gardens of Royal Care, surrounded by her family.
Born July 25, 1936 in Estaline Valley, she was a daughter of Walter Lee and Mary Margaret (McNeal) Oscar. She was a graduate of Craigsville High School and a member of Craigsville United Methodist Church. She was a long-time, faithful and active member of Augusta Springs United Methodist Church until it closed. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Stillwater Mill and had previously worked at Genesco. Marilyn enjoyed hand-crafts, especially crocheting, and was active in caring for members of her community.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Forrest Campbell; and a brother, Willard Oscar. Surviving are two children, Darrell L. Campbell and wife Robin of Churchville, and Sharon Henderson and husband Jeffrey of Stuarts Draft; a sister, Jean Berry and husband David of Augusta Springs; two brothers, Elmer Oscar of Greenville and Ira Oscar and wife Dolly of Grand Blank, Mich.; seven grandchildren, Craig Campbell, Patrick Campbell, Jennifer Smallwood, Ashley Rasnake, Chris Campbell, Candace Stephenson and Teri Sykes; nine great-grandchildren, Alexis Campbell, Wyatt Rasnake, Emmersyn Rasnake, Raegan Smallwood, Ansley Smallwood, Ellisyn Smallwood, Alyssa Campbell, Rebecca Campbell and Alex Sykes.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Craigsville, officiated by Pastor Claudette Wilcher. Active pallbearers will be Darrell, Chris and Patrick Campbell, Randy and Harold Berry, and Robert Oscar. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Bear Funeral Home.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of Birch Gardens and Shenandoah Hospice for their dedicated care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019