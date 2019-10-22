Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
18 West Frederick Street
Staunton, VA 24401
Dr. Mario Ruiz

Dr. Mario Ruiz Obituary
Staunton - Dr. Mario Ruiz, 81, of Staunton, passed away on October 8 in Staunton, VA.

Mario was born in Bogotá, Colombia on March 7, 1938. He graduated from the Universidad Nacional de Colombia with a DVM and from the University of California, Davis with a PhD in physiology. He was a Professor of Physiology at Universidad Nacional de Colombia, and worked at Georgetown University and at the USDA after relocating to the USA. He was involved in the local Knights of Columbus chapter.

Mario is preceded in death by his former wife Ursula Haas, and is survived by his daughter Ingrid Ruiz Peplow and his son Peter Ruiz-Haas.

A Mass for the Celebration of Life will be conducted on Thursday, October 31 at 11:00 AM at St. Francis Catholic Church in Staunton.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
