Marion Johnie Pirkey
Grottoes - Marion Johnie Pirkey, 87, of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Marion was born in Harriston, VA, on February 26, 1932, a son of the late Mamie Virgina (Grimm) and Marion Frank Pirkey.
He retired from Western State Hospital after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Staunton Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
He is survived by nephews, Gary Thompson (Brenda), Guy Thompson (Kim), and David Pirkey (Darlene); niece, Sandra Scrogham.
He is preceded in death by sisters, Louise Newland, Annie Scrogham, Nellie Thompson, and Janet Thomas; brothers, Charlie Pirkey, Howard Pirkey, and Jake Pirkey.
A graveside service will be held 11 AM Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery in Crimora, with great-nephew Brent Pirkey officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019