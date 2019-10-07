|
|
Marion T. Brown
Staunton - Marion Thomas "Tom" Brown, 80, husband of JoAnn (Craig) Brown of Plaza Apartments, Staunton, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Brown was born in Fishersville, Virginia on November 22, 1938, a son of the late Charles M., Sr. and Elsie (Monroe) Brown.
Tom served in the United States Army and retired from Kiser Auto Sales in Stuarts Draft. He had previously been employed at Paul O'Baugh Ford, Jim Snead Ford, Dod Oil Company, and was the first operator of Ladd Exxon Service Station in Waynesboro. Tom was an avid fisherman, enjoyed auctions and Friday night poker games with his brothers and friends before his health failed. He loved country music, especially George Jones, telling a good story, and tomato sandwiches. He will be most remembered for his tender heart, giving nature, his dedication to and love of family and friends, and his great sense of humor.
Surviving in addition to his wife, JoAnn, with whom he enjoyed thirty-one years of marriage, is a son, Thomas Blake Brown of Staunton; a daughter, Lisa B. Root of Staunton; two step-sons, Scott Gilliam and his wife Ella of Frederick, Maryland, and Jeffery Gilliam and his wife Kristy of Waynesboro; his grandchildren, Logan Root and his wife Jayne Megargel, Kailee L. Root and her husband Austin Clark, all of Staunton, MacKenzie B. O'Neill of Hubert, North Carolina, Regan C. Brown and Catherine D. Brown of Ruther Glen, Virginia, Crystal Gilliam and Madelyn Gilliam of Frederick, Maryland, Taylor G. Andrews of Waynesboro; four great-grandchildren, Kassidy L. Root, Aria Andrews, Cali and Carson Lewis; one great-grandson, Grayson Megargel; six brothers, Hubert L. and Charles M. Brown, Jr. of Fishersville, Leonard P. and his wife Jean of Hillister, Texas, Boyd L. "Buck" and his wife Mackie of Staunton, Lester E. and his wife Carol of Headwaters, Gary C. and his wife Dreama of Greenville; four sisters, S. Mildred Bower, Elizabeth A. Little and her husband Mike, all of Fishersville, Joyce M. Clatterbaugh and her husband L. Vaiden of Churchville, and Dorothy I. Hancock-Hall of Staunton; a sister-in-law, Glenda Morrison and her husband Charles of Harrisonburg; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and many cousins and other loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Luke B. Smith and Larry Strickler.
Burial will follow in Thornrose Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be LeRoy Overby, Darren Pultz, Morgan Smith, Tracy Campbell, Austin Clark, Mike Little, Sr., Steve Little and Mike Little, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be nieces and nephews, and Darrell and Davie Leach.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Staunton Augusta Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 2566, Staunton, Virginia 24402.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2019