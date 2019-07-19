|
Mark Allen Weaver
Verona, Va. - Mark Allen Weaver, 64, of Verona, Va., passed on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
He was born on December 9, 1954 to the late Thomas and Janet Weaver. Mark was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas (Tom) Weaver.
He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Weaver and Hillori Walsh; favorite son-in-law, Kevin Walsh; his three grandchildren, Rowan Cai, and Ethan and Elaine (Ellie) McCorkle; his sister, Jennifer (Jenny) VanName and spouse, Gary; brother, Kurt Weaver and spouse, Stella; and nephews, Erik VanName, Charles VanName, Andrew Weaver, Ryan Weaver, Christopher Weaver, and Oliver Weaver. He is loved by all.
Mark was not a dull man and we would be remiss to say farewell in a dull way. He was an artist and an athlete who enjoyed baseball in his early years. A leftie who threw mean darts and could run a pool table. Mark had a deep love for music and his family. He was a loyal employee to Daikin and recently celebrated his 25th anniversary. Mark was a big brother and an incredible dad. He was a survivor and a fighter. Mark was a thinker. He was full of ideas and profound thoughts and wisdom. Mark was comfortable in his skin and unabashedly authentic and sincere. He was fashionable. Mark was kind. He was a collector of many things, hats, watches, stories, wonderful characters, and friends, but what he collected most were the hearts of everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Mark will be missed by many -- far and wide.
Friends and Family please join us for a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, Va.
If you wish to make a charitable donation in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Mark through a donation in his name to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation. At his request, the family will hold a Celebration of Life Party to honor his life at a later time and location.
Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in The News Leader from July 19 to July 22, 2019