HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24402
(540) 885-7211
Mark Cameron Metcalfe, 66, of Mount Sidney, passed in his sleep at home, Wednesday, April 22. Born in 1954 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, he graduated from Alfred G. Berner High School in 1972. He attended N.C. State University, Hofstra University, and [email protected] Oswego where he obtained a Bachelor's of Science Degree in General Science, Biology, and Chemistry. He began his teaching career in 1977 at Blue Ridge Middle School in Loudoun County, VA. He also taught at Loudoun Valley High school, teaching Biology and Chemistry.

Mark spent the next 30 years teaching Chemistry at Fort Defiance High School where he touched thousands of lives through sharing his love of Chemistry. His passion, patience, and ability to connect with students earned him an unparalleled respect from students, teachers, administrators, the Fort Defiance community, and beyond. He was coined as a "Master" and a "rare breed" with his talent for teaching Chemistry and connecting with students. He loved celebrating Mole Day and his enthusiasm spilled over into each student. He spent time attending numerous Science workshops at N.C. State University and James Madison University and was an active member of the American Chemical Society. He was voted as the Fort Defiance Teacher of the Year in 2017 and also received the prestigious Franklin D. Kizer Award from the American Chemical Society as one of the Top 3 Science Teachers in the state of Virginia.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents, William C. Metcalfe and Doris Bodecker Metcalfe. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Lee Metcalfe, and three sons, Stephen and wife Beth, Patrick and wife Randi, and William and Anna. He is survived by his grandchildren, (Stephen)Rhylan, Brantley, Grayson, Hayden; (Patrick) Calleigh and Wyatt; William (Paige).

He is also survived by his sister Pamela and husband Albert Adam and children Krystle with husband Jim Walton, Eric Adam with wife Alicia, and Scott Adam.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Full obituary is available online at www.henryfuneralhome.net

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
