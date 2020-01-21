|
|
Mark K. Vail
Waynesboro - Mark K. Vail, age 59, of Waynesboro, VA passed away surrounded by family on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born August 10th, 1960 in Belvidere, IL to David and Ida Vail.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1978 to 1992. While in the U.S. Army he served 7 years in Germany and also served in Desert Storm. Mark was happiest when his wife Camellia was by his side. He enjoyed spending summers at the campground, he killed a lot time while hunting, he loved fishing, racing, Virginia Tech and Chicago Bears football, watching the grandchildren in their activities, and absolutely loved getting together with friends and having a good time. Mark was an amazing person willing to help out anyone that was in need of a helping hand. His kindness touched so many lives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Ida Vail and nephew, Jeremy Klink. He is survived by his wife Camellia Vail of Waynesboro, VA and his three children; Scott McNorton of Superior, WI, Andrew McNorton (Jessica Marshall) of Fishersville, VA, and April O'Baugh (Chris) of Waynesboro, VA; Grandchildren, Peyton, Lane, Landon, Kaileigh, and Bryce; Sister, Melody Leonard (Bill) of Katy, Texas and Brother, Derrick Vail (Kim) of Belvidere, IL; Nieces, Jadyn, Rayley, Skyley; and Nephews, Brandon, Dustin, Eric, Billy Jr., and Jace.
Being the selfless person Mark was, he requested that his body be donated to the University of Virginia Medical Center Research Center to hopefully benefit someone in the future.
Per his request, there will be no formal services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the .
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020