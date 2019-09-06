|
|
Mark Shelton Lowery
Augusta County - Mark Shelton Lowery, 55, of Augusta County, passed away, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Augusta Health Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019