Services
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Augusta Memorial Park
1775 Goose Creek Road
Waynesboro, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lowery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Shelton Lowery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Shelton Lowery Obituary
Mark Shelton Lowery

Augusta County - Mark Shelton Lowery, 55, of Augusta County, passed away, Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Augusta Memorial Park, 1775 Goose Creek Road, Waynesboro.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 215, Fishersville, VA 22939 or Augusta Health Cancer Center, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.

Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now